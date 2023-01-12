ALABAMA (WHNT) — Strong storms caused multiple reports of damage across the Tennessee Valley, from overturned semi trucks to downed power lines and debris.

A lot of the damage seemed to initially be focused along portions of Highway 20 in Decatur near Linda Lane, as well as Ingalls Harbor and Jay’s Campground.

Firefighters could be seen working to pull a semi-truck driver out of the overturned vehicle.

Some power poles were snapped, while pieces of tin were wrapped around other lines. Power outages began to affect larger areas as the storms progressed.

The Lawrence County Hospital was also damaged, and one viewer snapped this picture of it:

The Decatur Police Department has been sharing photos of damage from across the city:

A viewer sent in this photo of hail in Albertville:

Hail in Albertville (Telitha Taylor)

A viewer from Hampton Cove sent in this photo of a tree that had been struck by lightning and caught on fire.

(Credit: Chandler Myers)

