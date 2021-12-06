TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple structures have been damaged Monday morning as powerful storms moved across Middle Tennessee.

An RV flipped onto a Trousdale County school bus on Highway 25 off Boat Dock Road. Multiple barns have been destroyed and large trees have been uprooted from the ground.

Bus driver Don Robinson told News 2 he went out to his bus around 6 a.m. to start it when he felt the vehicle begin to rock. He said the bus flipped onto its side and spun around.

“The good Lord was with me, that’s all I can tell you,” added Robinson.

Robinson called a friend to help get him out of the bus. He believes the wind knocked the RV into the bus once it came to a stop from spinning.

“I feel great…It could have been a lot worse,” said Robinson.

Unfortunately, two of Robinson’s horses died in the storm.

A neighbor told News 2 he woke to the sounds of strong winds and trees falling. He estimated it lasted about two minutes.

Trousdale County Schools are closed Monday so school officials can assess storm damage. Clint Satterfield, Trousdale Co Schools Superintendent, said crews will be doing physical assessments of school buildings and buses, but he believes the district is in good shape.