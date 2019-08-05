Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, August 5th – Sunday, August 11th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 2nd edition of Storm Team 6 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Tuesday, August 6th 2019

The τ–Aquarid meteor shower reaches its peak today. Here in Knoxville, we will only be able to see about 3 meteors/hour.

Wednesday, August 7th 2019

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, August 9th 2019

Today Jupiter will pass within one degree of angular separation from the waxing gibbous Moon.

Additionally, Mercury will be visible before sunrise if you look low and to the East. Check it out about an hour before sunrise. You will also be able to see the twin stars, Castor and Pollux in Gemini.

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice, NASA/JPL SSA

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information!