Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, July 29th – Sunday, August 4th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 1st edition of Storm Team 6 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, July 29th (Night) – Tuesday, July 30th (Morning) 2019

Monday night into Tuesday morning is the peak of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower! This meteor shower is a relatively minor one, with only about 20 meteors/hour given the best conditions. Nonetheless, if you are trying catch a glimpse, here is a look at the viewing forecast for Knoxville!

Wednesday, July 31st 2019

Have you ever heard of a Black Supermoon? That’s what this week’s New Moon is called because it is the second New Moon in the month of July (the reason it is called a Black Moon) and a Supermoon! This New Moon will occur when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, or at perigee, making it a Supermoon. Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye, but we will be able to see the sunlight reflected from Earth around the Moon. Check out the images below from NASA for an idea of what to look for in the sky:

Images Courtesy of NASA

Special thanks to Tony Rice for the information!