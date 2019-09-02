Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, September 2nd – Sunday, September 8th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 6th edition of Storm Team 6 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Thursday, September 5th 2019

Tonight is the First Quarter Moon. Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Sunday, September 8th 2019

Tonight the Moon will be near Saturn. Look to the South after dusk Sunday evening (space.com). The image below from Starry Night shows what to look for in the sky.

Image found here: https://www.space.com/16149-night-sky.html

Image Courtesy of Starry Night

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information! Additionally, the following sites were used:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://www.space.com/16149-night-sky.html