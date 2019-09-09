Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, September 9th – Sunday, September 15th 2019

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the 7th edition of Storm Team 6 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, September 9th 2019

Saturn will be visible in the sky tonight. It will be next to the Moon and the “teapot” shape in Sagittarius as you look to the South.

Image Courtesy of Tony Rice

Thursday, September 12th – Monday, September 16th

This week you will be able to see the Moon gradually get lower on the horizon as the week goes on. This will occur at around the same time each evening (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Friday, September 13th 2019

Tonight the Moon will be at Apogee, or the farthest point from the Earth in its orbit. This will make the Moon appear slightly smaller than normal.

Image Courtesy of NASA

Additionally, late tonight (after midnight) is the September Full Moon. It is called the Harvest Moon due to the start of the fall harvesting season.

Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information! Additionally, the following sites were used:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://www.skyandtelescope.com/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-6-14/