Storms bring rain, cooler temps to Knoxville, East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fast-moving thunderstorms dumped and dampened heat index temperatures that had been expected to top 100 degrees on Tuesday.

Several counties are still under thunderstorm warnings. See our radar for the latest on where they are.

The WATE 6 Storm Team is following developments closely. Check their latest forecast.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for our extreme eastern counties of East Tennessee until 7 p.m.

The threat for damaging winds will continue in the Knoxville area for only a few more hours (until around 3-4 p.m.) as the storms are quickly racing eastward.

Additional scattered storms will be possible through this evening as a cold front slides southeastward through our area. The threat for additional severe storms lingers but should be a little lower than the first round.

