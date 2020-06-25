Stranded boaters rescued from Cherokee Lake

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad helped a pair of stranded boaters to safety earlier this week.

The rescue squad said two people were stranded on Cherokee Lake just below the John Sevier Dam because of battery issue on Tuesday night.

We’re told the two boaters were towed back to shore around 10 p.m.

The rescue squad was assisted by members from Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department.