Strange flying object captured on Nest cam over Middle Tennessee lake

FRANKLIN/MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A News 2 viewer sent a video of what appears to be some type of strange object that flew over Tims Ford Lake from a Nest security camera.

Steve Yarbrough tells News 2 that the footage was captured between 4:25 and 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, June 13. The camera is mounted on his lake house and pointed out toward the lake and his dock.

“At first, I thought it was some sort of reflection on the camera lens, but you will see from the video that the object very clearly has a reflection on the lake,” said Yarbrough.

Yarbrough said the object had a “plume like a rocket” but traveled up from the south, going horizontally across the sky and went down toward the east. He said he doesn’t believe the object was a meteor or shooting star because it was traveling far too slow, and it was far too fast to be a comet. There was also no contrail near the object that could explain that it was a plane or a jet.

News 2 Meteorologist Davis Nolan said that the object in question could have been a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that was launched around that timeframe in Florida. Nolan believes the rocket could have had a more northerly trajectory and been in a lower orbit, combined with a clear sky and lower humidity which made it visible from here in Middle Tennessee.

Watch the full 5-minute video of the object’s travel below: