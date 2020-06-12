Strawberry Plains church youth group looks to rebuild after car crashes into building

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Neighbors are shaken after a car crashes into an empty house in Jefferson County.

The crash reportedly stemmed from a chase involving the Highway Patrol on Thursday. Witnesses said the driver ran off the road before crashing into the building used by Strawberry Plains Methodist Church Youth.

David Foster, 31, of Mascot, was charged with possession of narcotics, DUI, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and failure to exercise due care after the crash.

The chase began after a car was observed going nearly 70 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone of Mascot Road and driving in an extremely reckless manner.

Foster said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the scene. Approximately one gram of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident.

Youth pastor Austin Drinnen says they’re hopeful the building can be repaired.

“I’m not a mason. I’m not a carpenter but I’m sure we’ll be able to do something with it to fix it.” Strawberry Plains Methodist Church Youth Pastor Austin Drinnen

Foster was treated on scene for injuries sustained in the crash before being transported to the Knox County Detention Facility for booking.