Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday with localized flooding a concern

News

Much of our area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. Heavy rainfall, localized and flash flooding and damaging winds are the main threats with today’s storms.

A Flash Flood Watch continues through 8 PM for Southeast Kentucky. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways! Just 12″ of water can float most vehicles!

