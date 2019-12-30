Strong winds roll mobile home in Meigs County

DECATUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds Sunday night caused storm damage in parts of East Tennessee, but west of Athens, two men say they are lucky to be alive.

In Decatur, Sunday night’s storms knocked over a mobile home while two men were still inside – rolling it several feet.

A lawn mower was also thrown into a nearby car.

All of this destruction happened in less than 30 seconds.

“I remember raising my head once and the wind was still blowing and something hit me in the back of the head. I just laid my head back down and said ,’When the wing stops, I’ll get up,'” said homeowner Michael Smith. “It’s actually a miracle and a grace of God they actually survived.”

Smith says he has bruises and a broken rib, while his friend has minor injuries.

Meigs County EMS surveyed the scene and estimated at least $50,000 worth of damage.

