Struggling economy, layoffs put pet owners in tough position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Covid-19 has forced businesses to close, putting people out of jobs.

The financial hardships that follow put pet owners in a tough position.

In the past few days, Lauren Bluestone and her staff at Metro Animal Care and Control have gotten an uptick in calls.

“The majority of it is ‘I have lost my job,'” said Bluestone, Director of Metro Animal Care and Control.

That predicament from the virus is putting a strain on people trying to provide for their pets.

“There’s always going to be that with the economy, the way it is, that we could have an uptick in owner surrenders and intakes,” said Bluestone.

The shelter’s goal is to keep pets with their owners.

“Our main thing is to reduce the census, which includes keeping the animals in the homes and we are going to do everything possible to make that happen,” said Bluestone.

To assist, the shelter is providing supplies for pet parents.

“Providing resources for those who might fall into category of economic hardship, includes providing things like if you need a crate, if you need extra food, anything you need,” said Bluestone. “Give us a call we will see what we can do matching on a priority basis.”

Luckily, the shelter is well-positioned with several donations after the March 3rd tornado.

It’s perfect timing considering current restrictions to prevent Covid-19 exposure.

“We still have those donations here which allows us to have a nice decent stockpile,” said Bluestone.

As the uncertainty of the economy plays out, Bluestone encourages pet parents to reach out.

“We are more than happy to help. We have a giant list of resources we can give them for various situations,” she said.