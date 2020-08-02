Student advocacy group pushes for confederate statue to be removed from Franklin Public Square

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday, a group started by teens hosted a march and rally to push for a confederate statue in the middle of Franklin Public Square, to be moved to a museum.

“With other protests in the country, it’s kind of laid the groundwork and empowered us as students to stand up for the injustice we see,” said Nia Williamson, a 19-year-old founder of Students for Black Empowerment.

The group was started by 4 students who are all 18 and 19 years old. They say they would like to see the United Daughters of Confederacy move the statue to what they call a “more appropriate” location.

“Really it’s frustrating that the United Daughters of Confederacy still maintain that that should be the center of any town in America,” said Paxton Perry, also a founding member. “We shouldn’t have a monument in the center of town that is honoring… the issue of slavery.”

As the group of hundreds of teens and adults supporting their cause, there were a group of teens and adult surrounding the square who did not see why “Chip” needed to be moved.

“Just why?” asked Sam Oberhousen, a 16-year old demonstrator. “I don’t understand it.”

Oberhousen says he would like to see the statue stay where it is.

“I agree with Black Lives Matter,” Oberhousen explained. “[But] I don’t think they should remove the Chip statue. I just don’t. I just don’t see a reason for it.”

There is currently a petition on Change.org to remove the monument. As of Friday, it had more than 10,000 signatures.