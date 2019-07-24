Student data may have been exposed in CollegeForTN.org breach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – State officials say some Tennessee student information may have have been exposed in a data breach.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Department of Education say they were notified by Graduation Alliance, a vendor that provides data web hosting services, of an unauthorized entry to servers that contained student data.

Graduation Alliance hosts CollegeForTN.org, a website for college and career planning.

Officials say the website has been taken offline while a security assessment is being completed.

According to the state, the data on the servers did not include Social Security numbers, financial, driver license, or health information, but did include names, birthdays, gender, ethnicity, and ACT scores.

State officials say Graduation Alliance has hired independent forensic experts to determine if any student data was accessed, but there is no evidence at this time that any student data was viewed or taken from the servers.

The Higher Education Commission says students and parents may call 800-342-1663 for additional information.