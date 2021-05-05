Student randomly attacked inside stadium at West Tennessee high school

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old student was attacked by an adult stranger while inside the stadium of a West Tennessee high school warming up for track practice, according to police.

Dyersburg police said they responded to Dyersburg High School around 3:30 p.m. Monday after an unknown woman walked into the stadium and “physically assaulted” the student, then fled.

Officers said school faculty quickly moved all students out of the area and locked the gate to the school.

The woman then reportedly tried to climb over the fence to get back in, but was unsuccessful, according to investigators.

Police said they located the woman behind a business in the area. She has since been identified as 35-year-old Krystle Leggett.

Leggett was booked into the Dyer County jail on charges including assault, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing. Her booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.

The student did not have any serious injuries, as a result of the attack.

The assault remains under investigation.