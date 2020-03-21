Breaking News
Students and staff at Vonore Elementary School asked to self quarantine for 14 days after possible exposure to Covid-19

VONORE (WATE) – Students and staff at Vonore Elementary were asked to self quarantine for the next 14 day after possible exposure to Covid-19, according to Monroe County Director of Schools, Deanna McClendon.

McClendon says the Monroe County Health Department informed her that a student tested positive late Friday afternoon.

She says families and staff that were present in the school on March 11 or 12, 2020 were contacted.

Currently, all classes have been suspended in the district through April 3, 2020.

