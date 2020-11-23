Students at Horace Maynard Middle School to learn online Tuesday

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at Horace Maynard Middle School in Union County will switch to virtual learning for one day only before Thanksgiving break.

Students will learn online Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to Susan Oakes, supervisor of staff for Union County Public Schools.

Students were already out of class for the rest of the week thanks to the holiday.

