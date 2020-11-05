Students on board Monroe County bus crash, injuries considered non-life threatening

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed a Monroe County school bus crashed outside of Tellico Plains early Thursday.

THP-Knoxville District dispatch confirmed the school bus crash took place around 7:30 a.m. on Wilson Station Road near Red River Road early Thursday morning. A THP spokesperson confirmed several students sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to receive medical attention.

Monroe County Director of Schools Deanna McClendon said no students were seriously injured in the crash. The driver was also uninjured in the crash.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.