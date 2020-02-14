Closings
Study: grocers need to improve recall communications

(CNN) — An advocacy group is giving most major US grocery store chains a failing score on its 2020 food recall report card.

The US Public Interest Research Group looked at 26 of the largest grocers in the country.

It found 84-percent failed to adequately inform the public on recall notification efforts including how to sign up for notifications at a store or where to find recall postings inside stores.

Four chains passed with a grade of ‘C’: Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith’s, and Target.

None earned an A or B.

The study’s authors are concerned with the findings saying consumers need to know about recalls to safeguard their health.

