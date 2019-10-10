Study: McGhee Tyson Airport is 3rd most expensive in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport is being called one of the most expensive airports in the country in a new study.

According to CompareCards.com which is a website from online lending marketplace, Lending Tree, the Knoxville area airport has one of the most expensive airfare costs, when adjusted for inflation.

Looking at transportation department data, the site found that in 2018, the average domestic airfare at McGhee Tyson was $449.

That’s number three out of the 100 largest airports in the United States.

The average cost across the country was $350. The site found on average, airfares are getting cheaper.

At McGhee Tyson, average costs went down by 3.6% from the year before.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to McGhee Tyson Airport; which notes that passenger traffic is increasing and has been for more than three years straight. A spokesperson calls this a testament to the increased number of low-fare flights being offered.

One example mentioned – new Allegiant Air flights being added next month to destinations including Sarasota and West Palm Beach, Fla.

The airport’s statement also saying, “McGhee Tyson Airport has historically been a high fare airport, and that is why we work constantly to reduce fares by working with our airline partners to bring more low fare flights to our market.”