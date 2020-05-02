Study: Nonprofits lose $12 million during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nonprofits in East Tennessee are working harder than ever to care for our community and those impacted by COVID-19 all while losing millions of dollars in revenue as well as donations over the past few months.
The Alliance For Better Nonprofits performing a survey with more than 200 East Tennessee organizations which found a loss of an estimated $12 million of revenue; between a loss in donations, to canceled fundraisers and loss of program fees.
Nearly 70% of those organizations saying they had to cancel or postpone a fundraiser and 65% have put volunteer activities on pause – all while continuing their missions and caring for those in need.
The Alliance For Better Nonprofits saying if you’re able, now is the time to help the nonprofits in your community, make sure they can continue their care during this vital time.
