Study: Owning a dog lowers risk of early death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) – Dog owners, good news – dogs could add years to your life, according to new research from The University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from nearly 4 million people across six countries.

They found that dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For heart attack survivors who live alone and own a dog, the risk of dying was lowered by 33%. Dog ownership was also associated with a 31% lower risk of death by heart attack or stroke when compared to non-dog owners.

MORE | Dog ownership and SurvivalDownload

The key? Walking your canine companion. Researchers behind the study believe a major factor could be that pet owners generally walk their dogs – getting up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show that petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.

MORE ONLINE | View the American Heart Association’s release on the study here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter