Study shows screentime can impact literacy in children

(CNN) – Most parents know that kids love screen time, but limiting that TV or iPad time and reading to children instead will boost their brain development.

Researchers at Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital gave cognitive tests to children, along with brain scans.

They found that kids who used screens more than one hour per day had poorer emerging literacy skills and less ability to use expressive language.

However, children who frequently read books with their caregiver scored higher on the tests.

