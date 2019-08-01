Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins this week in South Dakota

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Friday in South Dakota. The yearly event brings hundreds of thousands of motorcycles to the state.

The rally this year has 250 concerts including Keith Urban, Godsmack, Cheap Trick, Snoop Dogg and Skid Row among the headliners.

Hundreds of vendors will also line the streets of Sturgis. Harley-Davidson will have an event headquarters at Full Throttle Saloon’s Pappy Hoel Campground. One feature will be for people to test-drive the new all-electric LiveWire from the manufacturer.

The event kicks off with a motorcycle parade at 4 p.m. on Friday at the fairgrounds. There will also be a poker tour, 5K, races and beef tour.

This also means there will be more motorcyclists on the roads in South Dakota. The Department of Public Safety has these reminders:

Motorcyclists should ride in single-file lines and avoid crowding the center line or crowding motorists;

Motorists should remember not to crowd cycles. Motorcycles have the same rights on the road as motorists;

Motorists and cyclists should follow the recommended speed limits. Motorcyclists should be especially aware of speed limits on curves;

It is against the law to drink and drive. Motorists and cyclists should make sure they have sober drivers;

Motorists should remember to buckle up, it’s the law; and,

Motorcyclists are encouraged to wear helmets.

KELOLAND News is looking at all the events on the way to Sturgis later Wednesday on KELOLAND.com.

Indian Motorcycle in Sturgis

Indian Motorcycle in Sturgis

Live cameras provided by OnSight 24/7