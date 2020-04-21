Subway, Feeding America to provide 15M meals through end of April

MILFORD, Conn. (WTAJ) — Subway and Feeding America, a non-profit organization, are teaming up to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Subway states in a release.

With the purchase of every footlong at participating stores through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America.

“Subway has always been a part of the community to provide delicious subs and a helping hand – and we plan to continue to do just that during this time of hardship,” said Subway’s North America President, Trevor Haynes.

“And, we are proud to once again partner with Feeding America to help make sure our neighbors are getting the nutritious meals they need and deserve.”

Feeding America officials are predicting food banks will be needing an additional estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months to feed people in need, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the communities they serve,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

“Subway’s donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families.”

From 4/17-4/30/20 Subway will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal ($0.10) for every footlong sold, up to 15,000,000 meals ($1.5 million) to Feeding America.

