Suffrage Coalition leading Knoxville motorcade in celebration of centennial anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suffrage coalition will host a pop-up suffrage motorcade here in Knoxville this weekend to commemorate the 19th amendment centennial anniversary.

You’re asked to dress up, decorate your car and motorcade through downtown in celebration. Cars will line up just east of Barley’s Pizza on Jackson Avenue at 10 a.m.with the motorcade starting at 11.

Participants will drive through the downtown Knoxville area on Gay Street past the farmer’s market, the suffrage statues and the University of Tennessee.

We’re told they will complete this route a couple times. You’re encouraged to make signs and wave the yellow and purple suffrage victory flag. Masks will be required for participants.