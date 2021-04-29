Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise Co., Va.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash involving a stolen school bus from Virginia.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Andy Seabolt, the crashed bus was stolen in Wise County, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Seabolt told News Channel 11 there were no children on the bus when it crashed on Denton Valley Road.

The sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old driver was injured in the crash. The juvenile court will determine the charges against him.

A passenger, identified as Cullon Michael Henderson, 18 of Wise, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cullon Michael Henderson

