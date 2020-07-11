Sullivan County executive order: Mask mandate to go in effect July 12

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable issued an executive order Friday that will require most businesses to require masks starting July 12.

Mayor Venable said the order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. July 12 for the public and most businesses.

“All businesses, organizations, and venues open to use by members of the public in Sullivan County, Tennessee shall require the use of face coverings or masks by their employees and members of the public while inside the premises and areas accessible to the public…use of face coverings or masks shall not be required by members of the public while seated for the purpose of dining in any restaurant or business that provides food and or drink for on-premise consumption or other businesses defined by the Tennessee Pledge,” Mayor Venable said.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable did say the following groups are exempt from the order:

Children under the age of 2

Anyone that has trouble breathing

Places of worship

