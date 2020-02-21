Sullivan County Sheriff offers $1,000 reward for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — There are more questions than answers Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Friday at a press conference into the disappearance 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

“This case is unlike anything I’ve ever been involved in,” Cassidy said. “I know there are a lot of questions and rumors floating around. Believe me, we have questions too.”

The Sullivan County Sheriff said the last believed known sighting of Boswell is Dec. 10 and 11 by a babysitter.

Bowell was first reported missing Tuesday, Feb. 18, by her grandfather. TBI issued an AMBER Alert the following day.

Cassidy said the parents, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, and father, Ethan Perry, have been cooperating with law enforcement; however, accounts from Megan Boswell have been met with conflicting reports from eyewitnesses and video surveillance.

Megan Boswell was also in court today according to our sister station WJHL. It is unknown as to the reason she was in court. Perry is stationed in Louisiana with the military.

Cassidy offered a personal reward of $1,000 for information that would lead to finding Evelyn Boswell and asked others in region and country to add to the reward.

“Our main concern is to find Evelyn,” Cassidy said.

The sheriff also elaborated on a car of interest the Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking for. The Sheriff’s Office said people in a gray 2007 BMW with the license plate 3M9-6W9 was wanted only for questioning. The missing 15-year-old is not believed to be in the car.

Cassidy said the vehicle could be anywhere.

Law enforcement officials from across Northeast Tennessee, the TBI and FBI are helping in the investigation.

If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

