Sullivan County Sheriff responds to Gov. Bill Lee signing Evelyn Boswell’s Law

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Evelyn Boswell’s Law, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy released the following statement:

Evelyn’s Law is important legislation that would give law enforcement the tools necessary in holding parents or guardians accountable for their inaction. This law would increase the penalties against parents who fail to report their children missing within two days. I appreciate the continued work in strengthening state laws so we can hold those with no regard for the well-being or safety of their children accountable for their reckless behavior. I would like to thank former state Rep. Timothy Hill, Rep. John Crawford, Sen. Jon Lundberg and Gov. Lee for its passage. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

The legislation, which was passed unanimously by both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly, will require parents to report a child missing within 24 hours if the child is 12 years of age or younger.

It will go into effect July 1.

The TBI issued an AMBER Alert after certain family members hadn’t seen 15-month-old Evelyn for months.

A week after her daughter was reported missing, Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, was arrested on one count of false reports.

Two and a half weeks after the AMBER Alert was issued, investigators received tips that led them to a Boswell family property on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, where remains were found that were later identified as those of Evelyn.

In January 2021, prosecutors announced they will seek life imprisonment without parole again Megan Boswell, whose next court date is scheduled for May 14.

