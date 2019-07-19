Summer internships help students explore new fields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some students use the summer as a chance to relax, but others weren’t taking a break.

Instead, these students took advantage of furthering their future careers.

On Friday, Project GRAD students were wrapping up their “Hands on the Future” summer internships.

Hands on the Future is designed to teach Project GRAD juniors and seniors how to successfully work in the business setting. Twenty-three students participated, getting curious about new fields and career options.

A total of 12 organizations participated in helping students in the program.