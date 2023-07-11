KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Amazon Prime Day 2023 took off Tuesday, June 11 for 48 hours of online deals. The shopping holiday started in 2015 and has since grown in popularity. Experts with Consumer Reports spoke about the deals customers can expect this year.

Deals Editor Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports said while the Fourth of July holiday may have been a great time to get deals on larger items, like your grills and patio furniture, Prime Day will be a glimpse into what we can expect for the 2023 holiday shopping season.

“One of the great things about Prime Day is that we tend to see the same prices that we’ll see for Black Friday,” Gordon said. “Whether you’re looking for a new TV or another tech device, or you’re looking for clothing or back-to-school supplies, or household goods, you’re going to find really big discounts right now.”

In addition to the discounts, most products will also offer speedy and free delivery. Prime Day is also not just for physical items, shoppers can also get discounts on music, videos, games and more.

In addition to Amazon Prime Day, there are several competitors looking to get in on the action this week, including Target Circle Week, Walmart+ Week, and Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sales.

Gordon said the variety of sales is a good thing for consumers. She said one of the best things shoppers can do is compare prices. If the prices are similar, she said make sure shoppers factor in shipping costs or pick up an item in the store to save a little extra cash.

She also recommended reading customer reviews before pulling the trigger.

“You want to make sure you’re getting a product and not just considering price,” Gordon said.

She also warned about fake reviews posted with products.

“Looking out for things like a lot of identical phrasing in reviews, so you would see a lot of similar reviews all back-to-back-to-back,” she said. “That could be a sign that that merchant has paid for those reviews, and they’ve been paid to make a product seem like it is better than it is.”

Overall, for Prime Day, Gordon said you’ll get the best alerts on deals by just downloading the Amazon app.

“If you want to find deals, the Amazon smartphone app is a really good way to do that,” Gordon said. “A lot of times they’ll say this deal is coming up soon and sort of give you a preview of what’s going to become available, there are lightning deals that happen every hour on the hour that last a couple of hours at a time each.”

Those interested need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deals. For those interested, they can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page.