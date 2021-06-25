Summer Wells’ mother shares Tik Tok videos of missing daughter

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells has shared videos from her TikTok account with News Channel 11.

In the videos, Summer is seen running and jumping in the rain and playing. A post on June 15, the day she went missing, shows her swimming.

Candus Bly, who also goes by Candus Wells, shared videos on her TikTok account of her now-missing daughter. She has given News Channel 11 permission to use the videos posted.

Videos posted on May 31 shows Summer being pushed on a swing under a tree.

On June 15, the day Summer was first reported missing, Candus Bly posted a video of Summer swimming.

Summer’s mother also provided News Channel 11 with the following photos of Summer on Monday, June 21.

Summer’s mother, Candus Wells, shared new photos of her daughter Monday. (Photo: Candus Wells)

On Thursday, June 24 investigators held a media briefing to address the ongoing search efforts. While few details were released, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the case of Summer Wells was out of the ordinary.

“While every case is different, this one is definitely outside of the norm,” said Earhart on Thursday. “Typically in an investigation like this one, we have some idea of where the case is headed and what might have happened within a few days. In this situation, despite doing everything within our power and exploring all avenues, the circumstances leading to Summer’s disappearance remain unclear.”

Search crews from more than 100 agencies and several states have been part of the search since the Rogersville child was reported missing on June 15. The TBI has stated hundreds of tips have been submitted regarding the whereabouts of Summer.

Capt. Tim Coup, who is overseeing the ground search, said crews have been tackling the tough terrain in the area to continue their search and have checked certain locations multiple times to be sure they did not miss anything.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

