ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children.

Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021.

A little over a month after she was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community, Summer’s three older brothers were placed into custody with the Department of Children’s Services.

In a recent blog post on FindSummerWells.com, the Wells claim they have not been in contact with their children in protective custody.

“After nine months I return to the loss of everything. My Wife and I strip the house and start to rebuild our lives from scratch. And what is the first thing DCS does? They tell us we can no longer see or call our Boys,” the post reads. “Our assigned lawyer does not return calls. The regional DCS person did not respond to our email. Yet, there are no charges against us. Nothing.”

This comes almost three months after Don was released from jail after pleading guilty to an October 2021 DUI arrest.

“Here we are, an Amber Alert family. Our daughter Summer is still missing and the DCS won’t let us talk to our own Boys, her brothers? It may seem like a harsh word, but the DCS have kidnapped our Boys,” the post continues. “If they treat us, American Citizens, this way concerning our Boys – no communication!? – then what chance do we have of ever seeing Summer again if she is found!!?”

The couple says they have kept up to date with the recent issues with the department, including a recent audit.

“We didn’t break the Tennessee DCS system which loses nearly 50% of their case workers each year; Which makes money for every child they take and keep so they don’t lose federal funds,” the post reads. “Which have children placed and sleeping on office floors and placed in hospitals for their suffering existence; – read the articles. And this is the system that is supposedly caring for American Citizen’s Children?? How well we now understand.”

The blog post links to other news articles about DCS and Governor Bill Lee’s Crisis Plan for the department, and it also shares lyrics to a song.

A photo of the Wells children is also shared in the post.

News Channel 11 reached out to the DCS for a comment and received the following response:

“Pursuant to state and federal law, we are unable to release case specific information regarding children or families served by the Department of Children’s Services.” Tennessee Department of Children’s Services

The AMBER Alert issued for Summer Wells is still ongoing, and anyone with credible tips regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tipstoTBI@tn.gov.

The ongoing AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5 years old (at the time of disappearance)

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lb.

Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing since: June 15, 2021

The search for Summer Wells continues. For the latest developments, stay updated on News Channel 11’s Search for Summer tab at WJHL.com.