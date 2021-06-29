Summer Wells Reward Fund: Here’s how to contribute

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward fund for information regarding missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells has been finalized, according to Captain Timothy Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Coup, who is the Incident Commander of the ongoing search for Summer, sent a release Monday stating that anyone wishing to contribute to the reward fund can do so.

The release said anyone who wants to contribute can visit any Civis Bank Branch and request to put money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

“Once this money is placed in there it will stay there for 6 months if there are no tips and or leads that result the location/recovery of Summer Wells those funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center,” the release states.

Coup told News Channel 11 that as of Monday afternoon no donations have been placed in the account other than the funds required to open it. However, he said he is aware of several people who have reached out to authorities hoping to donate.

On Sunday, Coup sent a release stating that crews would be “scaling back” efforts to find Summer due to mental and physical exhaustion among the more than 120 agencies that have been searching.

Summer Utah-Moon Wells went missing on Tuesday, June 15 around 6:30 p.m., and has been the subject of an AMBER Alert since the morning of June 16. Search crews have been working each day in the nearby area since her disappearance.

As of Monday, June 28, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported they had received more than 560 tips regarding Summer’s whereabouts.

#TNAMBERAlert: The investigation into the the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells remains ongoing.

As of this afternoon, authorities have received more than 560 tips.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with credible information concerning her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/NavjqmCm12 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 28, 2021

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.