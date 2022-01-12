KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly 300 residents of Knoxville’s Summit Towers who were evacuated earlier this week after a small fire won’t be able to return until repairs to the elevators are made, City of Knoxville officials said Wednesday.

One person was hospitalized and 287 residents of Summit Towers Apartments were moved out Tuesday after a small fire on the eighth floor had to be extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

A City of Knoxville spokesperson said Wednesday that residents won’t be able to return until there is at least one working elevator in the building. It’s unclear at this time when repairs to the elevators may be complete.

Water from the sprinklers got into the elevator shaft and caused damage to its electrical system. The Knoxville Fire Department said four or five floors were affected by the volume of water released by the sprinklers.

The condition of the person who was sent to the hospital was unknown. The cause of the small fire is not yet determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Sharon Hudson, executive director of Red Cross Knoxville, said the organization has opened up a shelter at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park, 3301 E. Magnolia Ave., for displaced residents.

Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.”

