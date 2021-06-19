Suns-Clippers Game 1 to be aired on Antenna TV

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker shoots the game-winning basket over Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George (13) in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the 2021 USA Cycling National Championships Men’s Pro/Elite Men Road Race set to air on WATE-TV on Sunday, June 20 beginning at 1:15 p.m., the broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will be aired on Antenna TV.

You can watch Antenna TV over the air on channel 6.2, Comcast Xfinity channel 216 or 1177, WOW channel 155 and Charter Spectrum channel 184. Channel 6.2 can be viewed for free with any TV antenna.

Cyclist will complete 15 laps of the 7.9-mile route through downtown Knoxville for a total of nearly 119 miles. The race is expected to conclude after 6 p.m.