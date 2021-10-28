KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A sealed copy of the 1988 video game Super Mario Bros. 2 has sold for $88,550 in an estate sale of a Lenoir City native.

Patricia Martin, a Lenoir City native and graduate of Lenoir City High School, was living in Floyd Knobs, Indiana at the time of her death where a box of Nintendo games was found in the back of a walk-in closet. The unopened copy of the popular game received a near-mint condition rating of 9.8 A+.

The rare collectible was sold during a two-week auction by Harritt Group Inc. The item was sold to a Florida businessman and the money will be split between family members.

Collectibles such as trading cards, comic books, ticket stubs and video games have become popular among financial investors seeking to turn a profit on hard-to-find items with cultural significance. A 9.8-rated copy of Super Mario 64 set the record for the most expensive sale ever of a video game at auction earlier this year, fetching a whopping $1.5 million.

In September, a 9.6-rated copy of Spiderman’s first-ever comic book appearance set the record for the most expensive comic book ever sold. The 1962 comic Amazing Fantasy No. 15 was sold at Heritage Auctions for $3.6 million.

The collectibles craze has created aggressive and sometimes even dangerous conditions for collectors and investors alike.

After a high-profile assault over sports trading cards at a Wisconsin Target store in May, the national retailer chose to pull Pokémon and sports trading cards off store shelves nationwide due to safety concerns for both customers and staff members.

More than $50,000 of sealed sports trading card boxes were stolen from a Knoxville collectibles store in May when a thief broke and made off with some of the most in-demand products. A few days earlier, an estimated $25,000 in sports cards was stolen from a memorabilia store in Lexington, Kentucky.