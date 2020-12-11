Superintendent wants to clarify COVID guidance after investigating Dobyns-Bennett football allegation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A parent of a Dobyns-Bennett football player says members of the football team were asked to hide their COVID-19 symptoms until after the November 20 playoff game against Maryville High School.

Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse says he thinks the alleged comments were made by a volunteer medical professional who isn’t employed by the school system.

Mirada Dunford says she took to social media to inform the public of the incident after her son told her the football team had been asked not to report any symptoms of the novel coronavirus before the final playoff game of the season.

“Apparently the coaches and the staff and the team doctor had been telling the football players to not test for COVID and not to report any symptoms of COVID and at the end they were telling the players if they tested for COVID they would be kicked out of the playoffs,” Dunford told News Channel 11.

Dunford’s son said he lost his sense of taste and smell on November 19, but did not tell anyone because of what that team staff member had advised the players.

“He never mentioned it to them because on the 13th of November, the team doctor stood up in front of the team in front of the locker room and told them to not report it because they would not be able to play in the playoffs,” Dunford said.

“After their last playoff game, he told me that he had symptoms of COVID and told me what was going on. So, we tested him the following day, the 22nd at CVS which came back positive,” she said. “I asked him why he hadn’t told me and he said because the coaches and the team doctor told him not to report it.”

Dr. Moorhouse said school officials looked into Dunford’s allegations and believes it may have been a volunteer medical professional not employed by the school system who made the alleged comments.

“In this scenario, the guidance was coming from a medical professional,” Dr. Moorhouse said. “Again, the expectations are while there’s a lot of different opinions about how you should operate in this scenario, we are only following the guidance from the Sullivan County Health Department.”

Dr. Moorhouse said that he had been contacted by Dunford and they have spoken at length about this incident.

“We’ve actually spoken a couple of times. She shared with me her experience and I did some investigating into that and determined pretty quickly that we needed to be able to provide some clarification for what our position is or anybody that is internal or surrounded by the program,” Moorhouse said. “I wasn’t able to confirm everything that she shared. I wasn’t comfortable with what I was able to find out.”

He told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that there were enough indicators to prove the school system had an uncomfortable situation to deal with that needed to be improved.

“I think it was more isolated but whether it was isolated or not, it identified the importance of having a clear message and everybody understanding in this environment what the expectations are,” he said.

Moorhouse said he has been in contact with the superintendent in Maryville after the final playoff game and has confirmed that this incident does not seem to have resulted in any additional COVID-19 contacts.

“We want to be able to provide opportunities for kids to compete but ultimately in the grand scheme of things everyone’s health and well-being is of paramount importance,” he said.

“It’s important that we have one philosophy in the middle of this for how we deal with it and if somebody is going to veer from outside of that, that needs to be something that’s a family decision and not how we practice from the school system’s standpoint.”

Dunford said she is disappointed with the whole situation.

“It’s really really disheartening…it really saddens me because I try to protect people, I try to protect my family, my co-workers and I work so hard at trying to protect everyone and once a doctor and people that my child looks up to stands up and says things like that they forget everything and it’s put my job at risk…it’s put my family at risk,” she said.

Dr. Moorhouse assured this incident will be addressed.

“I felt like I had enough information to just know that this is not the message that we want our students, our coaches or our families to be receiving from the school system because it’s not in line with what we aspire with the Sullivan County Health Department,” he said.

It is unclear how many COVID-19 contacts within Dobyns-Bennett resulted after the incident.

School administrators maintain that temperature checks and screenings are conducted at every practice.