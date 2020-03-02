Support Knoxville senior center at annual pancake breakfast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, all while supporting seniors in our community.

The John T. O’Connor Senior Center is preparing for its annual pancake fest. The senior center provides a place where seniors can not only add years to their lives but add life to their years.

Their annual event will kick off this Friday at 7 a.m. and run through 1 p.m. at the senior center located near Caswell Park.

There will be local celebrity flippers and live entertainment.

Tickets are $5 dollars and to-go orders are available.