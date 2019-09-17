Surfer avoids shark after alert from drone user

WERRI BEACH, Australia (AP) – Drone footage emerged on Tuesday of a large shark swimming very near a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia.
The surfer is seen turning his board to make for the shore as the shark gets closer.
The surfer heard an alert message from the drone operator, blaring out “Shark! Shark! Shark! Evacuate the water immediately!”
The drone operator, who was patrolling the area as part of a volunteer search and rescue service, estimated that the shark was 3 to 4 meters (9 and a half to 13 feet) in length and either a Bronze Whaler or a young Great White.
LATEST STORIES:
- Shocking body cam video captures second chance at life for young man
- Search for Tennessee Smokies’ grounds crew dog grows, owner pleads for return
- Forbes taps SmartFinancial as 55th fastest growing company in the world
- Sevierville, Gatlinburg leaders issue open burn ban; Sevier County on ‘High Alert’
- Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to nation’s capital