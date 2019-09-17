Surfer avoids shark after alert from drone user

Drone footage emerged on Tuesday of a large shark swimming very near a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia. The surfer is seen turning his board to make for the shore as the shark gets closer. (Chirstopher Joye via AP Video)

WERRI BEACH, Australia (AP) – Drone footage emerged on Tuesday of a large shark swimming very near a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

The surfer is seen turning his board to make for the shore as the shark gets closer.

The surfer heard an alert message from the drone operator, blaring out “Shark! Shark! Shark! Evacuate the water immediately!”

The drone operator, who was patrolling the area as part of a volunteer search and rescue service, estimated that the shark was 3 to 4 meters (9 and a half to 13 feet) in length and either a Bronze Whaler or a young Great White.

