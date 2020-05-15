Surprise drive-by graduation held for Gibbs graduate ahead of Army enlistment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The community came together for a special drive-by graduation ceremony for a Gibbs High School senior set to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Dylan Foust’s in person graduation was pushed back because of the pandemic.
He said the drive-by ceremony was a great way to celebrate this milestone ahead of his departure to join the army.
“I never really got to say bye to my friends and teachers like I would’ve like to or walked the stage like my brother got to do last year,” Foust said, “But I’m glad I get to move on now and start another chapter of my life.”
Foust said the ceremony was a surprise he wasn’t expecting.
