Survey: Americans have $20B+ in unused gift cards/credits

(WEHT) Americans are letting a lot of gift cards or other credits go to waste. Billions of dollars worth!

A new survey from Bankrate.com indicates that there are about $21 billion worth of gift cards, airline vouchers, and store credits going unused.

Millennials lead the pack; they leave cards and credits unused cards at a rate of 55%. They’re followed by Gen Z and Baby Boomers, while Gen Z has the lowest rate, at 46%.

Those with higher incomes are more likely to let gift cards or credits expire.

64% of Americans say they expect to use the cards or credits eventually, but just over a third say they probably won’t.