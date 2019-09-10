Survivor of brutal 1980 Morristown attack shares relief in parole denial of convicted murderer

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A survivor talking this week about the decision to deny parole for the man convicted in a brutal attack and murder.

On Friday, the state confirmed that Randy May was denied parole. He was given a life sentence and is serving it at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

Last month, May had his 7th parole hearing. The state tells us parole board members had decided for some time to hear May’s case annually.

May will not be up for parole again until 2023.

The crime that shocked Morristown

Pretending to be a police officer, May coaxed 16-year-old Mary Jones and her friend, 15-year-old Mitzi Sizemore into his car on July 20, 1980, and drove the two into a wooded area. May then stabbed Sizemore in the chest, slashed her throat and handcuffed her to a tree before killing Jones. May left both to die but Mitzi Sizemore escaped.

Life after the 7th parole denial

Sizemore saying it feels like sitting on a powder keg while waiting for a final vote from the parole board.

“I know it’s been 39-years but it seems like yesterday for me. It’s vivid in my mind everyday of my life,” she said.

Sizemore is still waiting on her official letter from the state which denies May parole.

“It was scary. It was emotional. I was scared that they would make a decision to let him out this year. All those emotions came back, scared to death of him. I mean, I can’t help it. What he did, he took away more than just one life, he took away a lot of lives,” she said.

Days ago, Sizemore says she got her good news from Mary Jones’ sister. The emotion she felt at that moment, was: “I was ecstatic. If I didn’t have this broken leg I probably would’ve jumped up and clicked my heels together.”

Both Sizemore and loved ones of Mary Jones say learning that May won’t be up for parole for four years means the world to them and gives them hope.

“You don’t get to get over what you got over the last year, before you’re having to prepare for the next year. It’s unreal. It’s scary not knowing, having to sit back and wait for a letter to hear what’s going to happen,” added Sizemore.

Over the next four years, Sizemore says she plans on sharing her story with Mary from that night in July 1980.

“I promised her, I did, as long as I’ve got breath in me, I’m going to do all I can to keep him in there,” she said. “That’s my goal. That’s my mission.”