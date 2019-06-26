Suspect arrested after 3 fires set at churches across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after three churches in Nashville were broken into and set on fire.

The first break-in happened at Crievewood Baptist Church on Hogan Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Alan Fox is now in custody. He was arrested by MFD arson investigators at a South Nashville apartment complex.

Metro police said the back door of that church was forced open by a suspect who broke out the glass.

The suspect went into a classroom and set fire to a cabinet with papers inside, according to Metro police.

Then, the Priest Lake Community Baptist Church on Anderson Road was broken into just before midnight. K-9 officers were brought in to clear the building, which was when officers found smoke in the building and called the Nashville Fire Department.

Metro police reported a suspect threw a large rock through a glass door. He then dragged a trash can into the gymnasium and lit a fire in it under some curtains, according to Metro police.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers found a door at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Bell Road smashed in.

Once inside, officers found a small fire and firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Metro police reported a suspect broke the glass of the front door and took two flat screen TVs, among other things, before he set a fire in a small hallway.

Investigators believe all three break-ins and fires are connected.

Metro police released surveillance images of the suspect, who appears to have been driving a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or the arson tip line at 1-800-762-3017.