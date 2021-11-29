KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man died Wednesday after a suspect, who remains at large, shot into an East Knoxville home, according to Knoxville Police.

Officers responded a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Nichols Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 24. They were told an unknown suspect had shot into the residence, striking the victim at least one time.

The victim, Alonzo Rodgers, 30, was transported to UT Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries. A KPD said their Violent Crimes Unit is pursuing active leads in the case, but no suspects have been arrested at this time.

They ask if you have any information regarding this shooting to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the mobile P3 Tips app.

