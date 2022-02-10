KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect who was involved in a police pursuit.

Jones asks the Mount Vernon community, located between Madisonville and Tellico Plains, to be on the lookout for a suspect who remains at large after a pursuit with local law enforcement. He was last seen in the area of Reagan Valley Road.

The suspect is between 6’0″ and 6’2″, weighs approximately 250 pounds and was last seen wearing blue track pants and a green jacket.

Call the Monroe County dispatch at 423-442-3911 if you may have seen the suspect.