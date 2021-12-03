MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Humboldt Police held a press conference on the deadly triple shooting at Humboldt High School Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a basketball game between Humboldt High School and Northside High Tuesday night. Police say 21-year-old Justin Kevon Pankey of Humboldt was killed in the shooting. Two others were injured and treated at local hospitals.

Eighteen-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman of Jackson has been arrested for the shooting. Assistant Chief of Humboldt Police Dan Ables says Hardiman turned himself.

Hardiman faces several charges, including first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, tampering with evidence, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and carrying a weapon on school property.

District Attorney General Frederick Agee says law enforcement believe Hardiman and the victims knew each other, and that this shooting was not a random act.

Hardiman is reportedly being held on a $1.5 million bond. Agee says the DA’s office is asking to revoke Hardiman’s bail.

“It is my mission as the DA to make sure that Jadon Hardiman never walks as a free man again,” Agee said.

Humboldt City Schools Superintendent Dr. Janice Epperson says they are working on heightening security and detecting weapons at school games. Epperson says security guards were at the game the night of the shooting.

Humboldt City Schools Safety and Project Manager Viktor Horton says the state requires schools to have intruder drills once a year, but Humboldt Schools has done it three or four times so far this year.

“That’s one of our main concerns, is for them to practice enough that in case it happens, they are familiar and understand what they need to do for safety purposes,” Horton said.

Epperson says around 500 people were at the school at the time of the shooting. She stresses that Humboldt High students were not involved in the shooting.

“Our kids didn’t do it,” Epperson said.

Epperson says counselors will be available on campus all day Thursday. The superintendent says social workers and counselors have always been available at the school but more groups may arrive in the coming days.

Epperson also says state testing has been canceled for this week and will resume next week.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes stressed that the community at large was safe.

“I just want to let our citizens know that you’re safe. Our people are still out there working,” Sikes said.

Sikes says Humboldt received support from neighboring towns.

“It was unbelievable of the support that Humboldt, Tennessee, was getting from the surrounding communities,” Sikes said. “It just touched my heart.”