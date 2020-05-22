Suspect evades troopers in high-speed chase that began in Knox County

Multiple crews responded to reports of a high-speed chase from West Knox County to Hamblen County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-40 in Knox County around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a traffic violation.

The driver failed to pull over and the pursuit extended into Hamblen County.

Troopers lost sight of the fleeing vehicle and discontinued the pursuit.

THP says it and other agencies are still looking for the vehicle. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.